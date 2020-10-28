‘Secret Garden’ exhibit to highlight Warren

The live exhibit will includes select artworks that demonstrate creativity and originality through artistic sensibilities and specifically inspired by both natural and/or man-made landscapes/surrounding in the town of Warren.

It will be held Nov. 7 through 30 at the Litchfield Inn on Route 202 in Litchfield, with reservations made at www.thevoiceofart.org.

The show is made possible through a CT CARES Acts Grant and Sustainable CT which collaborated with a number of local businesses of Warren and surrounding towns and Warren residents.

The Voice of Art will also create a virtual show that will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 30 at TVOA website.

The virtual show will include a reception and a digital catalog available through The Voice of Art website.

“This community art event will showcase how art can elevate a community and The Voice of Art is proud to have the support of Sustainable CT and be a recipient of its Community Match Fund which further empowers the community to play a role in bringing this event to life,” said TVOA Director Hannah Jung.

The director related that by re-capturing landscapes of farms and everyday life in the community through the eyes of artists, TVOA is looking to presenting the town of Warren as “a most desirable small-town destination, which will help bring well deserved attention to local businesses and art communities which will translate into a boost to the economy.

“In setting this example, this event can help town residents build a stronger sense of community and pride even during this time of uncertainty and economic challenges” Jung said.

All works are available to purchase, with proceeds to benefit TVOA.

To make the Crowdfunding campaign project possible, TVOA needs to raise a total of $3,925 that will be matched by Sustainable CT by Nov. 2.

For more information, email TheVoiceofArtOrg@gmail.com.