MACON, Ga. (AP) — Macon-Bibb County is hiring a second company to pick up trash from one-fifth of locations, saying residents can no longer tolerate the pickup delays of the company that is supposed to be serving the entire city-county.

Mayor Lester Miller said Thursday it's a short-term fix to the problems with Waste Management. Residents pay $60 every three months for trash pickup, WMAZ-TV reported.