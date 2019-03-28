Secco art

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937. less Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. Above is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South ... more Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Secco art 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Burnham Library in Bridgewater is exhibiting fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam through March 30. At right is “Turnip with Grapes and Greenbeans.” For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.