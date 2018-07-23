Seattle considers new regulations for domestic workers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle officials are considering legislation that would guarantee minimum wages, rest breaks and other rights for domestic workers in the city.

The Seattle Times reports the city council is planning to vote Monday on the measure that would add regulations protecting people working in private homes, including nannies, house cleaners, cooks and gardeners.

The measure would create an appointed board to oversee the industry, and the city Office of Labor Standards would enforce the regulations.

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda sponsored the legislation, which grew out of a campaign by a group of domestic workers advocating for better pay, conditions and benefits.

Proponents say the regulations aim to improve the lives of domestic workers.

