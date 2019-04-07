Seattle collapsed power poles had been inspected 3 years ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of Seattle City Light says more than two dozen power poles that collapsed near the Museum of Flight underwent a "full inspection" three years ago.

The Seattle Times reports Debra Smith in an interview says some poles were replaced in 2016 and others were due to be replaced within five years but there were none outside of their identified life span.

Engineers are examining the 26 snapped wooden poles for clues as to why they failed Friday afternoon.

They also will try to determine how to rebuild lines west of the huge roadway.

The toppling of an entire row of poles trapped two people inside a car. One pole smashed through their windshield.

Some people who work nearby speculated that rotted wood broke during spring wind gusts.

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com