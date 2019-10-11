Search under way for missing plane, pilot in Dakotas

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing plane and its pilot between South Dakota and North Dakota.

The blue and white single-engine Cessna went missing Thursday between Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Oakes, North Dakota. The plane never arrived at its destination in Oakes.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Scott Meints tells the Aberdeen News that blizzard-like conditions have hampered an aerial search, but ground crews continue to search.

Meints says ground searches continued until dark Thursday and resumed Friday.

Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com