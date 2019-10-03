Search suspended for man who went missing while diving

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a 55-year-old man who went missing while diving off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The agency said in a news release Thursday that crews searched 3,932 square-nautical miles (10183 sq. kilometers) over 68 hours to located the diver who was reported missing on Sunday.

The man was diving from the Lady Go Diver boat off of Deerfield Beach late Sunday afternoon. He didn’t resurface with the rest of the group and the boat’s captain notified the Coast Guard.

A number of agencies assisted in the search..