Search suspended for 3 missing after boat crashed, killing 1

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for three boaters reported missing after a boat overturned in the Chicago River on the city's South Side. A body believed the fourth passenger on the boat has been recovered.

The damaged and overturned boat was discovered early Wednesday by another boater.

Illinois State Police say the body recovered three miles from where the boat was found was identified as that of 32-year-old Elmer Jimenez of East Chicago, Indiana.

State police said they believe Jimenez was on the boat when it crashed. No details about the crash have been given.

Coast Guard officials say the last time any family made contact with anyone on the boat was early Wednesday.

The search for the missing people is to resume Thursday.