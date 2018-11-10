Sea-Tac Airport allows visitors past security checkpoints

SEATTLE (AP) — Sea-Tac Airport is allowing visitors who aren't booked on flights past security and into passenger-only areas for the first time in nearly two decades.

The Port of Seattle on Friday launched the program that allows up to 50 visitors a day past security to greet loved ones at their gate or see them off.

Officials say the "SEA Visitor Pass" allows visitors who meet Transportation Security Administration requirements to reach the domestic-travel gates.

The Seattle Times reports that the airport is one of the first in the nation to OK visitors into such areas since the practice was suspended following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Port of Seattle officials say wait times for travelers trying to get through security aren't expected to increase.

