Sculptures moved for Montana Heritage Center construction

Contractors work to move The Herd Bull sculpture outside the Montana Historical Society on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Helena, Mont., making room for the first phase of construction of the Montana Heritage Center to proceed.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Historical Society have relocated two sculptures ahead of construction on the first phase of the Montana Heritage Center project in Helena near the Montana State Capitol building.

The Herd Bull, a metal bison skull, and the “Symbol of the Pros," a large sculpture of a professional rodeo rider, were moved Monday, the Independent Record reported.

The Herd Bull was created by Sioux artist Benji Daniels and Billings sculptor James J. Hadcock in 1990 and was moved south on the museum's front lawn.

A plaque next to the sculpture says the Herd Bull is a symbol of “the life-ways of Montana’s first inhabitants, the spirit of the West for those who followed, and the impact of nature on all who have called Montana home."

The “Symbol of the Pros" was built in 1982 by Bob Scriver for the society and was moved south to the backside of the museum.