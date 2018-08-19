Sculpture Walk on view in Washington

The Washington Art Association & Gallery is exhibiting “Maquette: the Art of the Model,” a public show featuring 40 international- and nationally-recognized artists and emerging sculptors, through Nov. 1.

“The Art of the Model” is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors exhibiting in the WAA Sculpture Walk 2018.

Curated by WAA Trustees Mark Mennin and Barbara Talbot, the sculpture walk is a public art exhibition featuring 40 internationally and nationally recognized artists and emergent sculptors, with over 60 works sited throughout Washington Depot.

It is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk.

A maquette is French for “scale model” or in Italian, bozzetti, and refers to a small mock-up of fully realized three-dimensional sculpture or architecture.

Maquettes may be made from paper, clay, wax or any other material. Bernini used wax and baked terra cotta to create his maquettes.

This exhibition does not necessarily represent a miniature replica of the fully realized sculptures in the WAA Sculpture Walk 2018, but in turn conveys how creativity germinates and structural challenges may be resolved.

Often, the artist will use many different styles and types of “studies” which evolve into something quite different from the original “sketch.”

Works by the following sculptors in the WAA Sculpture Walk 2018 will be on display, as well as a few additional special guests: Mary Adams, Joy Brown, Arthur Carter, Ralph Derby, Tom Doyle, Sam Funk, Joe Gitterman, Harry Gordon, Philip Grausman, Timothy Hochstetter, Fitzhugh Karol, Cornelia Kubler Kavanagh, Peter Kirkiles, Elizabeth MacDonald, Ann Mallory, Mark Mennin, Dan Murray, Hugh O’Donnell, Michael Patterson, Jake Paron, Jon Piasecki, Don Porcaro, Stephen Shaheen, Ned Smyth, William (Bill) Talbot, Robert Taplin, Lee Tribe, William Hyde Talbot, Toni Ross and Wendy Gordon.