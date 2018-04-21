Scrimgeours to give poetry reading

A poetry reading with father and son, Dr. James Scrimgeour and J.D. Scrimgeour, will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at New Milford Public Library.

Dr. Scrimgeour, a New Milford resident and professor emeritus of English at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, is the New Milford’s first poet laureate.

He has published nine books and more than 220 poems in anthologies and periodicals, been nominated for several Pushcart Prizes and has given more than 250 public readings of his work, including one at an international conference on poetry and history in Stirling, Scotland.

He has participated in NEH poetry seminars at NYU and Princeton, has served as editor of Connecticut Review, and is one of five poets featured on the CBS-Connecticut Poetry Blog.

J.D. Scrimgeour is professor of English and coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University.

For information and RSVP, call the Main Street library at 860-355-1191, ext. 2.