Scrimgeour to read from new book

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio in New Milford will present a reading with New Milford Poet Laureate Dr. James Scrimgeour Oct. 26 at 3 p.m.

Scrimgeour will read from his latest book, “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.”

A reception will follow at the event that is open to the public.

Scrimgeour is a professor emeritus at Western Connecticut State University and has published 10 books of poetry and more than 220 poems in anthologies and periodicals.

His more recent work is a collage of deep historical research and original poetry that celebrates Dogtown’s unique and mysterious character.

“We’re honored to be hosting another reading with Jim and his newest publication,” said Gallery 25 Director Diane Dubreuil. “It’s an event you don’t want to miss.”