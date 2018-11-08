Screening slated for film that examines hillbilly stereotype

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A documentary film that examines the hillbilly stereotype will be given a free screening in West Virginia next week.

Marshall University is presenting the film "hillbilly" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 154 of Smith Hall on the school's Huntington campus.

The film is directed by Sally Rubin and Ashley York. Co-producer Jon Matthews will attend the public event for a Q&A, and the directors plan to participate by video conference.

The university said in a news release that the documentary looks at the experience of rural voters and tries to expand understanding of Appalachia by featuring some of its diverse communities.