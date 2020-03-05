https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Scrapbooking-fundraiser-on-tap-15104424.php
Scrapbooking fundraiser on tap
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1672 in New Milford will hold an all-day scrapbook fundraiser March 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Creative Memories supplies will be on hand for sale.
A $30 fee will include a space to work and coffee/pastries in the morning at the VFW hall on Avery Road.
Reservations can be made by mailing a check, made out VFW Auxiliary Post 1672, to Kathy Maher, 10 Heacock-Crossbrook Road, New Milford, CT 06776.
For more information, contact Maher at 203-770-0300.
