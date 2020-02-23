Scrapbooking fundraiser on tap

The VFW Auxiliary Post 1672 in New Milford will hold an all-day scrapbook fundraiser March 7 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Creative Memories supplies will be on hand for sale.

A $30 fee will include a space to work and coffee/pastries in the morning at the VFW hall on Avery Road.

Reservations can be made by mailing a check, made out VFW Auxiliary Post 1672, to Kathy Maher, 10 Heacock-Crossbrook Road, New Milford, CT 06776.

For more information, contact Maher at 203-770-0300.