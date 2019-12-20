Scouts to pick up live trees

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 158 will hold its eighth annual live Christmas tree collection Jan. 5.

The troop will collect live Christmas trees to raise money for troop activities.

Trees should be placed at the end of the driveway by 9 a.m.

Residents interested in having their tree picked up should sign up by emailing the address and phone number to Troop158treepickup@gmail.com.

A $10 donation is suggested. A check for the donation amount - made out to Troop 158 - should be left in an envelope with the tree.

Checks are preferred but cash will also be accepted.

Residents who have artificial trees but would like to make a donation may contact the troop at the email address above.