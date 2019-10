Boy Scouts to serve pasta dinner Saturday

New Milford Boy Scout Troop 31 will hold its biggest fundraiser, its annual pasta dinner, Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church at 36 Main St. .

Tickets are $8 per person. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free. A family maximum of $30 will be charged.

Take-out meals will be available.