https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Scouts-make-Valentines-for-veterans-15030579.php
Scouts make Valentines for veterans
Photo: Courtesy Of Roger Sherman Chapter, DAR
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1672 in New Milford and the Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, which serves the Greater New Milford area, recently held its 21st annual Valentines for Veterans event.
New Milford Girl Scouts from troops 40324, 40067, 40234 and 40248 attend the event to make Valentine cards for Veterans to be distributed to the Rocky Hill Veterans Home in Rocky Hill.
Roger Sherman Chapter members included Jolene Mullen, who organizes the vent, Mary Schenzer, Pat Pavlick, Sarah Donahue and Bonnie Butler.
VFW Auxiliary members included Pat Brought, Cathy Maenza and Kathy Maher.
View Comments