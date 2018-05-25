https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Scottish-dinner-set-in-Bridgewater-12936854.php
Scottish dinner set in Bridgewater
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 25, 2018
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bridgewater will hold a Scottish themed dinner May 26 at 6 p.m.
The dinner at the 5 Main St. South church will feature traditional Scottish steak pie with veggies, potatoes, salad and dessert.
ECLIPSE, a trio of Matt Wilkie and twin sisters, Helen Malyska and Trish Keil, will perform an acoustic blend of soft rock, Celtic and Scottish folk music.
Dinner and entertainment will be $15 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under and $45 for family.
Please call 860-354-8269 for more information.
