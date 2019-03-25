Scott Walker of the Walker Brothers dies at age 76.

LONDON (AP) — Singer and songwriter Scott Walker, whose hits with the Walker Brothers in the 1960s included "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore," has died. He was 76.

The record company 4AD announced the death on Monday.

The Walker Brothers enjoyed a string of hits that also included "Make It Easy on Yourself." Scott Walker later went on to produce numerous songs, movie scores and a number of solo albums.

The Ohio-born Walker changed his name from Noel Scott Engel when he joined the Walker Brothers, also relocating to London.

The record company says he is survived by partner Beverly, daughter Lee and granddaughter Emmi-Lee.