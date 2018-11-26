Scientists warn new Brazil president may smother rainforest

This May 8, 2018 photo released by the Brazilian Environmental and Renewable Natural Resources Institute (Ibama) shows an illegally deforested area on Pirititi indigenous lands as Ibama agents inspect Roraima state in Brazil's Amazon basin. Scientists warn that Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro could push the Amazon rainforest past its tipping point by loosening environmental protections, with severe consequences for global climate and rainfall. (Felipe Werneck/Ibama via AP)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Scientists warn that Brazil's president-elect could push the Amazon rainforest past its tipping point, with severe consequences for global climate and rainfall.

Jair Bolsonaro promised to loosen protections for areas of the Brazilian Amazon designated as indigenous lands and nature reserves, calling them impediments to economic growth. He wants to gut the enforcement power of the environmental ministry and has talked about withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord.

Whether or not Brazil formally remains in the Paris Climate Accord, the only way for the country to make its emission targets is to completely stop deforestation by 2030 and to reduce agricultural emissions, said climate scientist Carlos Nobre.

The election of Bolsonaro came before an international summit in December where leaders will discuss how to curb climate change.