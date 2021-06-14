Scientists look for link between wastewater and algae in bay

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scientists are looking for any links to dreaded algae blooms and the pumping of 215 gallons of wastewater into Tampa Bay from the site of an old fertilizer plant two months ago.

Scientists want to know whether the specific nutrients found in wastewater at the Piney Point plant match those being consumed by the organisms growing around the bay. They plan to use a kind of signature within different molecules to follow where nitrogen goes and how it gets used in the environment, according to the Tampa Bay Times.