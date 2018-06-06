Schumer calls for crude oil safety standards for oil trains

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer wants federal regulators to quickly finalize a rule establishing volatility standards for crude oil shipped by rail.

Schumer says federal data show shipments of Bakken crude across New York state to Northeast refineries is again on the rise. The crude oil comes from the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that Northeast refineries used 3.1 million barrels in March, the highest level since early 2017.

Oil trains carrying Bakken crude pass through communities from western New York through the Mohawk Valley to Albany, then south along the Mohawk River.

Democrat Schumer says the shipments put communities at risk of a devastating explosion and fire if tank cars derail or puncture. Schumer wants federal standards to stabilize crude before shipment so it's less explosive.