School to offer ‘Mountain Talk’

Marvelwood School in Kent will hold a “Mountain Talk,” a virtual information session, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. with Head of School Blythe Everett.

A few spots are still available for in-person learning this academic year and applications for 2021-2022 are now being accepted.

To register and for more information, visit www.marvelwood.org/admission.