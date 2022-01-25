Skip to main content
School news: Sherman preschool fall registration now open

Sandra Diamond Fox
Sandra Diamond Fox

SHERMAN — The integrated special education preschool program at The Sherman School is seeking notice of intent to enroll new students for the 2022-2023 school year, a release said. Children must be a resident of Sherman and turn 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1 to participate. The program is structured so that 3 year-olds attend four days per week (Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and 4 year-olds attend five days per week (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

SAIL - Sherman Activities in Learning, is an integrated preschool program that serves special education and general education children ages 3 to 5.

The SAIL integrated program has been in operation since 1997. The program’s curriculum is developmental and includes activities such as structured play, circle time, math, art, music, movement and story time. While general education children receive the benefit of a high-quality preschool program, they also serve as role models for the special education children, the release said.

PEEPS - Preschool Early Enrichment Program in Sherman is a brand new integrated preschool program that is being proposed for the 2022-2023 school year. If approved, it is for special education and general education children who are eligible for kindergarten the following school year.

The PEEPS program is designed to build students’ readiness for kindergarten by providing an additional two hours of enrichment activities daily. The children will benefit from systematically introduced literacy content that is aligned with the science of reading, social skill development and early learning readiness skills.

Please note that there will be a transition schedule in place for the first three weeks of the school year. The purpose of the transition schedule is to help the students acclimate to the new school year by following a shortened day schedule. Those interested in registering their child for this program may visit the school website at shermanschool.com and complete a 2022-2023 preschool pre-registration form by Feb. 18.