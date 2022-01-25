School news: Sherman preschool fall registration now open

SHERMAN — The integrated special education preschool program at The Sherman School is seeking notice of intent to enroll new students for the 2022-2023 school year, a release said. Children must be a resident of Sherman and turn 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1 to participate. The program is structured so that 3 year-olds attend four days per week (Tuesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) and 4 year-olds attend five days per week (Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.).

SAIL - Sherman Activities in Learning, is an integrated preschool program that serves special education and general education children ages 3 to 5.