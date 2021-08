The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut is recruiting students for its new session, set to begin Sept. 13.

Tuition is free for qualifying candidates. The school, a SNAP and WIOA employment training provider, offers job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults with the food produced in classes donated to local food banks. The school also serves as the congregate meal provider for the New Milford Senior Center as well as the emergency food provider for the Town of New Milford.

“If you love to cook and are interested in an exciting new career opportunity, you may be a good candidate for the Community Culinary School,” said the school’s executive director, Dawn Hammacott.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 7 Whittlesey Ave.

Culinary school holding National Eat Outside Day

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in New Milford will host National Eat Outside Day on Friday, Aug. 27.

The school will provide a bagged lunch to-go or to be enjoyed on the Village Green from noon to 1 p.m. Diners are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair for a picnic on the Green. All proceeds will support the Community Culinary School's job training and hunger relief programs. Lunch is $15 and orders must be placed online prior to the event.

Those interested in applying for or learning more about the program should contact Hammacott at 203-512-5791,

e-mail culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit www.communityculinaryschool.org.