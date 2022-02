The following school and library announcements are taking place in the greater New Milford area:

The following students from The Sherman School are on the honor roll:

Term 1, 7th grade

Honors: Alyssa Campbell, Nicole Correa-Wright, Jake Dretel, Owen Dube, Paige Dube, Lynae Eakin, Ellie Garcia, Matthew Hatcher, Colton Kopp, Brennan McGuire, Hunter Purpora, Julian Seda

High: Nick Lobraico, Connor O’Dwyer, Kevin Sakal, Nathaniel Setzler, Charlotte Steiger, Matthew Tangredi

Highest: Ruohan Ban, Ella Bocompani, Mackenzie Bonner, Saki Cohen, Candace Garrison, Liana Garrison, Sarabelle Hafer, Hale Hurwitz, Allegra Linero, Eliana Ostrosky, Josephina Piel, Ryder Press, Audrey Wiggins, Casey Witt

8th grade

Honors: Louis Constant, Shane Foy, Sophie Garfield, Blake Gubner, Marin Hofsdal, Nicholas Neunzig

High: Alana Beatty, Eden Bruzinski, Hadley Diotte, Itai Huizinga, Finley McKinnon, Avery Peburn, Fiona Ruffler,

Highest: Joseph Dickey, Aspen Enger, Benjamin Greenwald, Emma Mandracchia, Ava Pietruska, Hannah Rich

New Milford Public Library to be closed Presidents Day

The New Milford Public Library will be closed Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day. Regular hours will resume Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

Book drops will close Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. and reopen Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.