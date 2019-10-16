School invites youth to ‘hackathon’ for social good

Area boys and girls are invited to participate in a “hackathon” for social good Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Canterbury School in New Milford.

The event, which is open to youth in grades four through eight, will introduce students to simple coding technology and show how it can be used to create solutions that benefit local nonprofit organizations.

No prior programming experience is required.

The one-day “hackathon” is being organized by Patrice Gans, director of Random Hacks of Kindness Jr., and Robert Roffe, director of academic technology and innovation and computer science chairman.

Participating students will work with computer science mentors to create a prototype app that promotes social good, Gans said.

“By the end of the day, we hope they will see how technology can have a positive impact on someone’s life,” she said.

The registration fee for the day is $18, which covers a T-shirt, lunch and refreshments. Fee waivers are available.

Advance registration is required by visiting rhokjr.org.

Parents who would like their children to take part in the hackathon, as well as area non-profit organizations interested in participating, are should contact Gans at pbgans@rhokjr.org.

High school students or adults interested in learning to be a mentor should also contact Gans.

Random Hacks of Kindness Jr. was developed by Gans as an opportunity to empower and inspire youth to use technology for social good.

Gans, a technology educator, organized the first Random Hacks of Kindness Jr. event at the Fraser Woods Montessori School in Newtown in May 2013.

More than 40 Kids Coding for A Cause Hackathons have been held since RHoKJr was recognized as a formal 501c3 in October 2015.

Canterbury is a college preparatory, coeducational boarding and day school for students in grades 9-12.

Founded in 1915 and guided by its Catholic heritage, the school community prides itself on its Five Values: Honesty, Respect, Compassion, Spirituality, and Self-Reliance.