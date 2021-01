NEW MILFORD — School employees dominated New Milford’s list of highest paid workers this year, according to data prepared by town personnel director Greg Bollaro.

Interim Schools Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo tops the list with a salary of $192,800, with interim Assistant Schools Superintendent Cathy Calabrese following close behind at $179,208.

The New Milford Board of Education appointed DiCorpo to interim superintendent at the end of October. She’s filling in the role previously held by Interim Superintendent Paul Smotas. DiCorpo is leading the district while the board looks for a permanent replacement, whom they hope to have hired by next month.

New Milford High School Principal Greg Shugrue is number 3 on the list, with a salary of $170,501.

Next on the list is special education director Laura Olson, with a salary of about $154,000; and principals Chris Longo of Schaghticoke Middle School and Ann Bilko of Sarah Noble Intermediate School, who are each earning about $152,000.

Also making the list is Eric Williams, principal of Hill & Plain Elementary School with a salary of about $143,000; Elizabeth Curtis, assistant principal of New Milford High School with a salary of about $141,000; and Tracy-Ann Menzies, special education supervisor at New Milford Public Schools with a salary of about $137,000.

Only one of the top 10 salaries is a town employees — New Milford Police Sergeant James Brady, with a salary of $137,246.

Of note regarding the list, Bollaro said, the base salaries appear higher due to the difference between the calendar year and the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30.

The coronavirus pandemic did not play a factor in regard to salaries, according to Bollaro.

“We continued salaries on COVID per the FFCRA (Families First Coronavirus Response Act),” Bollaro said.

He added the town’s police sergeants are the shift supervisors for their patrol teams, and their salaries are affected by other factors.

“They are the first line of management,” he said. “They are union employees, and part of the police collective bargaining agreement. Their contract provides for salary, overtime, holiday, and side-duty pay. The amount of side duty and overtime worked can have an impact on total earnings.”

