School district released from state financial agreement

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A school district in southwestern Michigan is being released from an agreement with the state put in place in 2014 to help improve its finances.

State Treasurer Nick Khouri announced Friday that Benton Harbor Area Schools now can focus more on helping students and improving academics through a June agreement with the Michigan Department of Education .

A financial review team in 2014 determined that a financial emergency existed in the school district and Gov. Rick Snyder agreed with the team's findings. That year, the state and Benton Harbor Area Schools entered into a consent agreement to address the district's financial issues.

Since then, the state says the district has improved its finances.