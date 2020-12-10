School district ends request for massacre social media posts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school district abruptly dropped its request Thursday that the families of students and staff slain in a 2018 high school massacre be required to turn over their social media posts from that period as it tries to defend itself from lawsuits.
Attorney Eugene Pettis, who represents the Broward County Public Schools, lamented to Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning that the media was portraying in an unfair light the request made of the families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School victims.