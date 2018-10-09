School committee seeks to decide official school nickname

MIDDLETON, Mass. (AP) — Officials at a Massachusetts school are seeking to find an appropriate nickname to use in everyday conversation due to an unwieldy official school name.

The school committee will meet Thursday to learn the results on a survey to find a nickname for the Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School. The Salem News reports the school opened in 2014 as part of a merger and the issue of nicknaming the school has lingered since.

The committee voted in March to accept the legal name of the school as Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School. But it also left open suggestions for a "shortened reference to the legal name."

