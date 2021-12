Rumsey Hall School in Washington to offer preschool program

Beginning in September, Rumsey Hall School will offer preschool program for three and four year olds, with the addition of a pre-kindergarten program.

Rumsey Hall’s pre-kindergarten curriculum is unique to the region in its balanced structure: the blend of exploration-based play and teacher-led investigation will round out a child’s need for freedom and the benefits of group organization, a release said.

Similar to the school’s established kindergarten through grade nine child-centered programs, Rumsey Hall’s pre-kindergarten will intentionally build a foundation of life skills, critical thinking, and an overall love of learning, the release said.

School leadership and teachers plan to cultivate the ideal community for three and four-year-olds to explore their budding imaginations and develop an appreciation for the importance of effort, the release said.

The Rumsey Hall pre-kindergarten program is enrolling children who will turn 4 before December 2022. For more information, visit www.rumseyhall.org/prek.

Rumsey Hall is at 201 Romford Road in Washington Depot.

Community culinary school recruiting students for upcoming session

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT, a SNAP and WIOA Employment Training Provider, is recruiting students for its new session, slated to begin Jan. 3, 2022. Tuition is free for qualifying candidates. The school offers job and life skills training to adults with the food produced in classes donated to local food banks. The school also serves as the congregate meal provider for the New Milford Senior Center as well as the emergency food provider for the Town of New Milford. Students gain valuable hands-on experience as they participate in the preparation and service of these meals, a release said.

Instructed by Chef Blythe Roberts, the students learn skills touching on all aspects of working in a professional kitchen including food safety certification. In addition to the 12 weeks of hands-on culinary training, the school also arranges internships for all students, trains them in the life skills necessary to getting and keeping a job, and assists with job placement.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 7 Whittlesey Ave., New Milford. Those interested in applying for or learning more about the program should contact Dawn Hammacott at 203-512-5791, e-mail culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit communityculinaryschool.org

Sherman church to host Advent Series

An Advent Luncheon Series is taking place Sundays at 11:30 a.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Sherman Church, 6 Church Road. The church cooks and bakers prepare a soup and bread lunch, and the group views “Because of Bethlehem” by bestselling author Max Lucado.

The four session video-based study will end Dec. 19. “Lucado explores how the One who made everything chose to make himself nothing and come into the world. Jesus' birth gives us the promise that God is always near us, always for us, and always within us and that we no longer need to have marks on our record,” a release said.

Washington: Shepaug FFA receives Grants for Growing funding from National FFA Organization

The Shepaug FFA chapter in Washington has been awarded $5,000 as part of the Grants for Growing program.

The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experiences for students through chapter engagement activities.

Shepaug FFA plans to utilize these funds to have students restore an old farm tractor donated to the program from a local resident. Shepaug students will be involved in hands-on restoration tasks associated with bringing life back into this machine. Please follow the Shepaug Agriscience social media platforms for updates on this project throughout the year. Once complete, this tractor will be on display at Shepaug Valley School and is expected to make appearances at the local tractor parades held each fall in the region.

The program provided approximately $548,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.

For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Sherman church to host Christmas carol sing-along

The Sherman Church will host a Christmas Carol sing-along Sunday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. at Veterans Field in Sherman. The public is invited. Hot cocoa will be served and prizes will be awarded for “Guess the Christmas Carol” and “Guess the number of candy canes in the jar.” Please visit shermanchurch.org or call the church at 860-354-6114 for further information.