Scholarships bestowed upon NMHS seniors

Dozens of scholarship awards were recently presented to New Milford High School seniors during a ceremony at the school.

Following is a list of students who were presented scholarships from local funds:

Army Scholarship: Stephan Cannito and Luke Beebe.

A.Russell Ayre Scholarship: Isabella Bianchi, Skylar Busch, Luke Chastain, Jillian Ciaglo, Hannah Clark, Sophie Danish, Emily Farr, Elena Harcken, Matthew Hassiak, Rajinder Kandhari, Thomas King, Satil Moni, Alyssa Parsons, Kayleigh Rafferty and Katherine Roche.

American Legion Ezra Woods Post #31 Award: Jillian Ciaglo and Matthew Hassiak.

Andrew B. Mygatt VFW Post #1672 Good Citizen Award: Cas Trimarchi.

Arabian Horse Foundation Scholarship: Katherine Roche.

Arion Singing Society German Language Award: Ryan Logan.

Betty Olson Coles Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Loga.n

Big Y Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Rajinder Kandhari and Emily Papp.

CEA New Milford: Hannah Clark and Julia March.

CT Funeral Directors Scholarship: Gina Paradiso.

DAR, Roger Sherman Chapter Scholarship: Luke Chastain.

Dexter E. & Katherine R. Hoyt Memorial Scholarship: Brian Dugan and Kaiya Gulack.

Donald H. Knowles Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Heaton.

Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation Scholarship: Jack Ferraiuolo, Caitlin Jellen, Liam Lacey and William Stanton.

Erwin “Chick” Lieff Memorial Scholarship: Brooke Sheehan and Carly Sheridan.

French Honor Society Scholarship: Anna Santarelli and Olivia Showalter.

Gaylordsville Historical Society: Luke Chastain.

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary Scholarship: Emily Sanford.

George R. Wetmore Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Berkun.

German Honor Society Scholarship: Caitlin Jellen.

Gladys Cummings Memorial Scholarship: Anna Santarelli.

Greater Danbury Youth Leadership Scholarship: Luke Chastain.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Scholarship: Benjamin Heaton and Emily Thompson.

Greater New Milford Film Festival Scholarship: Emma Street.

Healing the Children Scholarship: Alessandra Prontelli, William Stanton and Emily Thompson.

John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Burns, Skylar Busch, James Cannizzaro, Conner Caridad, Nicholas Cavuoto, Jillian Ciaglo, Timothy Cianciolo, Conor Fergus, Laura Gangell, Samantha Guardino, Benjamin Heaton, Aradhana Kainth, Rajinder Kandhari, Liam Lacey, Tristan Lee, Nicholas Magnante, Alexander Mars, Trey Martin, Ryan McNulty, Colleen O’Connor, Emily Papp, Gina Paradiso, Thomas Portelance, Annessa Ririe, Katherine Roche, Shelby Ruiz, Emily Sanford, Madison Slupatchuk, Claire Sproule, Olivia Squeglia, Connor Stahl, Souraya Taouil, Emily Thompson and Andre Vial.

Justine Wendy Smith Scholarship: Olivia Squeglia.

Karlson Family Foundation Scholarship: Samantha Burns, Michael Cavuoto, Nicholas Cavuoto, Ryan McNulty and Shelby Ruiz.

Kenneth Hipp Memorial Scholarship: Michael Cavuoto.

Kiwanis Club of Danbury Scholarship: Eric Habjan, Rajinder Kandhari and Emily Thompson.

Knights of Columbus Connecticut Council #40 Scholarship: Thomas Portelance and Nicholas Rufa.

Literacy Volunteers on the Green Scholarship: Kimberlyn Romero.

Lois A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship: Laura Gangell.

Lynn Marie DeCaro Memorial Scholarship: Ryan McNulty.

Math Honor Society: Nicholas Cavuoto, Emily Farr and Eric Habjan.

Mildred Larson Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Logan.

National Honor Society Chapter Award: Elizabeth Meskill.

National School Orchestra Award: Henry Oliver.

National Merit Scholarship Commendation: Sean Murphy.

Navy ROTC Scholarship: Amelia Moshitta.

New England Red Sox Service Scholarship for CT: Timothy Cianciolo.

New Milford Ambulance — Gail Carlson Scholarship: Timothy Cianciolo, Gina Paradiso, Claire Sproule and Emily Thompson.

New Milford Band Parents Scholarship: Jessica Berkun, Nicholas Cavuoto, Jackson Cramer, Ryan McNulty and Connor Stahl.

New Milford Cafeteria Workers Memorial Scholarship: Cas Trimarchi.

New Milford Educational Secretaries Association Scholarship: James Cannizzaro.

New Milford Girl Scouts Scholarship: Megan Lovejoy.

New Milford High School Student Council: Souraya Taouil.

New Milford Hospital RN Scholarship: Claire Sproule.

New Milford Lions Club Scholarship: Emily Papp.

New Milford Police Union Leadership Scholarship: Mackenzie Beck, Matthew Hassiak, Caitlin Jellen, Emily Papp, Thomas Portelance and Shelby Ruiz.

New Milford PTO Scholarship: Luke Chastain, Jillian Ciaglo, Hannah Clark, Sophie Danish, Eric Habjan, Matthew Hassiak, Thomas King, Megan Lovejoy, Ryan McNulty, Colleen O’Connor and Emily Thompson.

New Milford Rotary Scholarship: Mackenzie Beck, Skylar Busch, Luke Chastain, Jackson Cramer, Rajinder Kandhari, Julia March and Connor Stahl.

New Milford Rotary Jim Faure Scholarship: Emma Bruzzi and Conner Caridad.

New Milford School Administrators Association Scholarship: Mackenzie Antonucci and Elizabeth Meskill.

New Milford United Methodist Men’s Club: Trey Martin and Emily Papp.

Nobel B. Booth Scholarship: Samuel Bayers.

Oma Doubek Memorial Award: Shayne Donaldson.

SADD Jeffrey Martin Memorial Scholarship: Michaela Zegarelli.

Sean Caselli Memorial Wrestling Scholarship: Shayne Donaldson.

Sherman Higher Education Fund — Mary Hadlow Scholarship: Alyssa Malsin.

Sherman Higher Education Fund - TJ Lobraico Scholarship: Amelia Moschitta

Sherman Veteran’s Association — Walter B. Wriston: Alyssa Malsin and Amelia Moschitta.

Spanish Honor Society: Skylar Busch, Conner Caridad, Karley Greene and Liam Lacey.

Thrift Mart Of New Milford Scholarship: Jessica Berkun, Samantha Burns, Skylar Busch, Nicholas Cavuoto, Jillian Ciaglo, Timothy Cianciolo, Eric Habjan, Benjamin Heaton, Rajinder Kandhari, Thomas King, Megan Lovejoy, Nicholas Magnante, Ryan McNulty, Satil Moni, Elizabeth Norcross, Emily Papp, Alessandra Prontelli, Kayleigh Rafferty, Michael Rafferty, Katherine Roche, Claire Sproule, Emily Thompson, Reese Titmas, Zachary Titmas and Michaela Zegarelli.

Unified Buddies Scholarship: Lyla Belansky, Gina Paradiso, Katherine Roche and David Steele-Kimball.

Walter G. Southworth Scholarship: Thomas Portelance.

Western CT Superintendent’s Award: Liam Lacey and Elizabeth Meskill.

Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford Scholarship: Rajinder Kandhari, Julia March and Caroline Parsons.

Women’s Center of Greater Danbury Upstander Leadership Award: Satil Moni and Colleen O’Connor.