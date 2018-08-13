Scholarships bestowed upon NMHS seniors

Dozens of scholarship awards were recently presented to New Milford High School seniors during a ceremony at the school.

Following is a list of students who were presented scholarships from local funds:

A.Russell Ayre Scholarship: Rachel Allen, Dillion Ash, Nawal Elmahy, Elizabeth Grabner, Lindsay Krauss, Lukas Kugler, Morgan Leclair, Noah Lovejoy, Jacob Meadows, Juliana Sopko and Nicholas Vivian.

American Legion Ezra Woods Post #31 Award: Charles Osborne and Dillon Ash.

Andrew B. Mygatt VFW Post #1672 Good Citizen Award: Elizabeth Grabner.

Arion Singing Society German Language Award: Joseph Alexander.

Betty Olson Coles Memorial Scholarship: Isabel Feliz.

Big Y Scholarship for Academic Excellence: Dillon Ash Lukas Kugler, James Lewis, Charles Osborne, Julia Quinn and Elizabeth Schlyer.

Brian Dickey Memorial Scholarship: Haleigh Grinder .

CABE Student Leader Award: Davin Roberts and Olivia Thalassinos.

CAS Arts Recipient: Fiona Alexander and Michael Tarby.

CAS/CIAC Scholar/Athlete Award: Darcy Cook and Charles Osborne.

CAS Leadership Award: Elizabeth Meskill and Madeline Neeb.

Connecticut Water Works: Julia Quinn.

Delta Kappa Gamma Tau Award: Jaime Showalter.

Dexter E. & Katherine R. Hoyt Memorial Scholarship: Ryan Mondonedo and Eleanor Steiger.

Donald H. Knowles Memorial Scholarship: James Lewis.

Ellen Knowles Harcourt Foundation Scholarship: Jonathan Berge, Ian Jones and Hailey Ranson.

Erwin “Chick” Lieff Memorial Scholarship: Sunita Pfitzner.

Field Family Scholarship: Taylor Kersten.

French Honor Society Scholarship: Valerie Ferrante and Tyler Volansky.

Gail Carlson NM Ambulance Scholarship: Rachel Allen, Nicholas Edwards and Madeline Neeb.

Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship: Dillon Ash and Brianna DeCapua.

George R. Wetmore Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas Vivian.

German Honor Society Scholarship: Darcy Cook, Duncan Edel, Lukas Kugler and Sunita Pfitzner.

Gladys Cummings Memorial Scholarship: Rachel Allen.

Greater New Milford Board of Realtors Scholarship: Elizabeth Skinner and Bailey Walsh.

Greater NM Film Festival Scholarship: Phair Haldin and Davin Roberts.

Healing the Children Scholarship: Julia Quinn, Juliana Sopko and Bailey Walsh.

Isidore Wise Scholarship: Charles Osborne.

IFPTE Scholarship: James Lewis.

John Pettibone Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Baur, Matthew Clarke, Steven Davis, Nawal Elmahy, Anthony Fratino, Widemise Joseph, Taylor Kersten, Noah Lovejoy, Maggie McKay, Jacob Meadows, Ryan Mondonedo, Charles Osborne, Michael Pascento, Sunita Pfitzner, Vincent Rago, Elizabeth Schlyer, Jeffrey Schlyer, Jaime Showalter, Nicholas Vivian and Olivia Wetmore.

John Phillip Sousa Band Award: Duncan Edel.

Justine Wendy Smith Scholarship: Peter Wunderlich.

Karlson Family Foundation Scholarship: Peter Calbi, Julia Quinn, Julian Venezia, Nicholas Vivian and Madeline Winter.

Kenneth Hipp Memorial Scholarship: Jaime Showalter.

Kiwanis Club of Danbury Scholarship: Juliana Sopko.

Knights of Columbus Connecticut Council #40 Scholarship: Steven Davis and Haleigh Grinder.

Lois A. Fletcher Memorial Scholarship: Jaime Showalter.

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Ryan Segal.

Lynn Marie DeCaro Memorial Scholarship: Darcy Cook.

Math Honor Society: Ryan Mondonedo, Michael Tarby and Tyler Volansky.

Albert W. & Helen C. Meserve Memorial Scholarship: Charles Osborne.

Mildred Larson Memorial Scholarship: Sarah Marsan.

NMHS National Honor Society Chapter Award: Carolyn Gevinski and Taylor Nunez.

National School Orchestra Award: Tyler Volansky.

National Merit Scholarship Commendation: Joseph Alexander and Jeffrey Schlyer.

Navy ROTC Scholarship: John Adams.

New Milford Band Parents Scholarship: Shealyn Baumgarner, John Santoro, Michael Tarby and Gregory Winkelstern.

New Milford Cafeteria Workers Memorial Scholarship: Madeline Winter.

New Milford Education Association Scholarship: Jaime Showalter.

New Milford Educational Secretaries Association Scholarship: James Lewis.

New Milford Girl Scouts Scholarship: Rebecca McGee.

New Milford Historical Society Scholarship: Katherine Harvison and Jeffrey Schlyer.

New Milford Lions Club Scholarship: Charles Osborne.

New Milford Police Union Leadership Scholarship: Dillon Ash, Ryan Berry, Valerie Ferrante, Elizabeth Grabner, Elizabeth Schlyer and Olivia Thalassinos..

New Milford PTO Scholarship: Matthew Clarke, Jacob Dengler, Gabriela Esposito, Micayla Flynn, Garolyn Gevinski, Phair Haldin, Lukas Kugler, James Lewis, Charles Osborne, Michael Pascento, Derek Profita and Olivia Thalassinos.

New Milford Registered Nurses Scholarship: Madeline Neeb.

New Milford Rotary Scholarship: Margaret Calbi, Matthew Clarke, James Coffey, Stephen Davis, Madeline Neeb, Charles Osborne, Michael Pascento, Julia Quinn, Davin Roberts and Bailey Walsh.

New Milford School Administrators Association Scholarship: Joseph Alexander and Conner Neelands.

New Milford United Methodist Men’s Club Frank Landig/Fred Bennett Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Littlefield and Michael Tarby.

Nobel B. Booth Scholarship: Derek Profita.

Oma Doubek Memorial Award: Jacob Colley.

President’s Award for Academic Excellence: Joseph Alexander, Luis-Henrique Amaral, Margaret Calbi, Darcy Cook, Lukas Kugler, James Lewis, Grant Li, Hannah Littlefield, Sarah Marsan, Ryan Mondonedo, Viseth Neak, Taylor Nunez, Charles Osborne, Sunita Pfitzner, Eva Quigley, Julia Quinn, Jared Raines, Elizabeth Schlyer, Kelli Souza and Ethan Trim.

Prudential Sprit of Community Award: Rebecca McGee and Gregory Winkelstern.

Professional Women in Construction Scholarship: Charles Osborne.

Raymond Gates Scholarship: Charles Osborne.

Robert E. Muro Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Amanda Cascone.

Roger Sherman, Connecticut DAR : Charles Osborne

Roger Sherman DAR Chapter Award: Lukas Kugler.

Salutatorian: Luis-Henrique Amaral.

Spanish Honor Society: Peter Calbi and Ryan Mondonedo.

Sons of Portugal Scholarship: Luis-Henrique Amaral.

SWC Leadership Award: Nathan Capriglione and Kelli Souza.

Thrift Mart Of New Milford Scholarship: Hannah Arasim, Ethan Baur, Rebecca Bizier, Sydney Burns, Margaret Calbi, Peter Calbi, Steven Davis, Nawal Elmahy, Justin Hallas, Widemise Joseph, Taylor Kersten, Hannah Littlefield, Noah Lovejoy, Allyn Merritt, Ryan Mondonedo, Viseth Neak, Madeline Neeb, Charles Osborne, Sunita Pfitzner, Eva Quigley, Davin Roberts, Eleanor Steiger, Nicholas Vivian, Bailey Walsh and Olivia Wetmore.

Unified Buddies Scholarship: Diego Ash, Marc Belansky and Haley Cartolano.

Village Green Scholarship: Luis-Henrique Amaral and Elizabeth Schlyer.

Valedictorian: Taylor Nunez.

VFW Auxiliary Post 1672 Scholarship: Haley Jones.

Vincent Gorman Scholarship: Jeffrey Schyler.

Walter G. Southworth Scholarship: Haleigh Grinder.

Western CT Superintendent’s Award: Katherine Grinnell and Derek Profita.

Woman’s Club of Greater New Milford Scholarship: Nicholas Vivian, Bailey Walsh and Peter Wunderlich.