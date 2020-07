Scholarships awarded to Shepaug seniors

American Legion Edward Weeks Memorial Scholarship: Owen Moore and Paul Jones.

Appointment to West Point: Lily Schur.

Brian Swanson Technology Scholarship: Robert Tanner.

Bridgewater Historical Society Scholarship: Taryn Crossley, Julia Sinatra and Bailey Herron.

Bridgewater Scholarship Fund Scholarship: Cameron Brown, Taryn Crossley, Bailey Herron, Michael Iannucci, John Maxwell, Lily Schur, Julia Sinatra and Annika Vikstrom.

Bridgewater Women's Auxiliary Scholarship: Lily Schur.

Burnham School PTO Gift: Sienna Moore.

C. Hugh P. Silk Memorial Washington Rotary Scholarship: Reese Peck and Gabriel Taranto.

Cabot Scholarship: Paul Jones, Alexa McCarley and Owen Moore.

Chris Swanson Technology Scholarship: Spencer Hauspurg.

Colonel James J. Hull Scholarship: Owen Moore.

Connecticut Community Foundation Regional Scholarships: Erin Bailey, Rhiannon Luna and Reese Peck.

Daughters of the American Revolution Evelyn Blake Miles Scholarship: Owen Moore.

Eugene M Horrigan Scholarship for the Gentleness of Spirit: Elizabeth Neunzig.

Ken Cornet Memorial Arts Scholarship: Gabriella Amato, Sienna Moore and Rebecca Racz.

Lions Club of Washington Scholarship: Owen Moore, Reese Peck and Mahalet Steinmetz.

Litchfield Bancorp Scholarship: Oscar Cespedes.

MaryAnne Erichsen Memorial / National Iron Bank Scholarship (Washington Environmental Council): Reese Peck.

New Preston Women’s Club Scholarship: Nathan Douskey and Owen Moore.

Pat Warde Scholarship: Elizabeth Neunzig.

Persbacker Scholarship (part of Connecticut Community Foundation): Taryn Crossley ($3,500), Julia Sinatra ($3,500) and Annika Vikstrom ($3,500).

Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Washington: Lily Schur.

Robert J. Benham Jr. Scholarship: Owen Moore and Mahelet Steinmetz.

Robert & Georgianna Middlebrook Washington Art Association Scholarship: Gabriella Amato, Jake Diller and Mahalet Steinmetz.

Rosemary Ermini Kindness to Others Scholarship: Autumn Collete.

Roxbury Road Runners Award: Isabel Eddy and Owen Moore.

Roxbury Scholarship Foundation Scholarships: Erin Bailey, Jayden Cornwall, Mark Desrochers, Carlye Gruss, Rhiannon Luna, Christopher Marchese, Edward Puskas, Lucy Puskas and Rebecca Racz.

Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship (part of Connecticut Community Foundation): Rhiannon Luna.

Senior Prize, Senior Prize from L’Alliance Française of Northwestern Connecticut: Sienna Moore.

Shepaug Valley Education Association Scholarship: Autumn Collette.

Shepaug Valley School PTO Scholarship: Jayden Cornwall, Sienna Moore and Rebecca Racz.

Shepaug Valley School Student Council Scholarship: Lily Schur.

Sheree Lee Williams Scholarship: Owen Moore.

Sherman Higher Education Fund, Mary Hadlow Scholarship: Gianluca LeClerc.

Sherman Higher Education Fund, Merit Scholarship: Elizabeth Neunzig.

Tam Farrow Memorial Scholarship: Sienna Moore.

Tyler Horrigan Scholarship: Cole Donaghey and Devon O'Dwyer.

Washington Business Association Award: Owen Moore.

Washington Scholarship Fund: Oscar Cespedes, Drew Doerwald, Nathan Douskey, Paul Jones, Alexa McCarley, Owen Moore, Mahalet Steinmetz and Gabriel Taranto.

Washington Volunteer Fire Department Award: Francesca Amato and Gabriella Amato.