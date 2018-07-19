Scholarships awarded to Shepaug seniors
American Legion Edward Weeks Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Moore, Nicholas Fleming and Jack Wright.
Robert J. Benham Scholarship: Zachary Bowman and Will Giarrano.
Bridgewater Scholarship: Kathryn Denyko, Andres Espinosa, James Foote and Lily Keefe.
Bridgewater Women’s Auxiliary Scholarship: Katryna Hook and Hunter Wilson.
Burnham School PTO Gift: James Foote.
Cabot Scholarship: Zachary Bowman, William Giarrano, Olivia Moore and Emily Ward.
Connecticut Community Foundation: Sierra Soletsky, Emily Ward and Hunter Wilson.
Evelyn Blake D.A.R. Scholarship: Olivia Moore.
Frances H. Ducci Scholarship: Madison Baker.
Rosemary Ermini Kindness to Others Award: Maxwell Krantz.
Tam Farrow Memorial Scholarship: Emily Bullock.
Matthew C. Hines Memorial Scholarship: Madison Baker.
Eugene M. Horrigan Scholarship for the Gentleness of Spirit: Avary Noto.
Tyler Horrigan Memorial Scholarship: Kyle LaMay and Avery Serra.
Lion’s Club of Washington Memorial Grant: Emily Ward, Olivia Moore, Brendan Cheney and Nicholas Fleming.
Litchfield Bancorp Scholarship: Tierney Kovacs.
Middlebrook Washington Art Scholarship: James Kennedy.
New Preston Women’s Club Scholarship: Olivia Moore.
Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation: Madison Baker.
Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington: Olivia Lautier and Jonathan McCarron.
Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club: Hunter Wilson.
Shepaug Student Council Scholarship: Olivia Moore.
Shepaug Valley Education Association Scholarship: Emily Ward.
Shepaug Valley School PTO Scholarship: Brandan Cheney, Emma Krebs, Olivia Moore, Jack Roush and Sierra Soletsky.
Hugh P. Silk Memorial Rotary Club Scholarship: Jonathan McCarron and Olivia Moore.
Brian Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Jack Wright.
Chris Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas Fleming.
Washington Business Association Scholarship: Brandon M. Cheney.
Washington Environmental Council Mary Anne Erichsen Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Farrell.
Washington Scholarship Fund: Zachary Bowman, Emmalyn Brenner, Nicholas Fleming, William Giarrano, Olivia Moore, Arturo Ortega, Jessica Rivera and Emily Ward.
Washington Volunteer Fire Department Award: Brandan Cheney and Jack Wright.
Sheree Williams Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Moore.
The following scholarships will be awarded after the ceremony:
Roxbury Scholarship Foundation: Cassidy Borger (Christy Hoffer Scholarship), Olivia Cody (Susan and Bernard Mattuck Scholarship), Maxwell Krantz (Joseph Thomas Awlasewicz Award), Emma Krebs (Raymond P Hunicke Scholarship), Patrick O’Rourke (Elloie Juram and William C Juram III Scholarship), Avery Serra (Rejean and Maurice W. Metzler Jr Scholarship), Sierra Soletsky (James L Weaver and Mary Rant Weaver Scholarship) and Grace Thermer (Denise Dooley Lauriat Scholarship).