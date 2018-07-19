Scholarships awarded to Shepaug seniors

American Legion Edward Weeks Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Moore, Nicholas Fleming and Jack Wright.

Robert J. Benham Scholarship: Zachary Bowman and Will Giarrano.

Bridgewater Scholarship: Kathryn Denyko, Andres Espinosa, James Foote and Lily Keefe.

Bridgewater Women’s Auxiliary Scholarship: Katryna Hook and Hunter Wilson.

Burnham School PTO Gift: James Foote.

Cabot Scholarship: Zachary Bowman, William Giarrano, Olivia Moore and Emily Ward.

Connecticut Community Foundation: Sierra Soletsky, Emily Ward and Hunter Wilson.

Evelyn Blake D.A.R. Scholarship: Olivia Moore.

Frances H. Ducci Scholarship: Madison Baker.

Rosemary Ermini Kindness to Others Award: Maxwell Krantz.

Tam Farrow Memorial Scholarship: Emily Bullock.

Matthew C. Hines Memorial Scholarship: Madison Baker.

Eugene M. Horrigan Scholarship for the Gentleness of Spirit: Avary Noto.

Tyler Horrigan Memorial Scholarship: Kyle LaMay and Avery Serra.

Lion’s Club of Washington Memorial Grant: Emily Ward, Olivia Moore, Brendan Cheney and Nicholas Fleming.

Litchfield Bancorp Scholarship: Tierney Kovacs.

Middlebrook Washington Art Scholarship: James Kennedy.

New Preston Women’s Club Scholarship: Olivia Moore.

Northwest Connecticut Community Foundation: Madison Baker.

Prevention Council of Bridgewater, Roxbury and Washington: Olivia Lautier and Jonathan McCarron.

Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club: Hunter Wilson.

Shepaug Student Council Scholarship: Olivia Moore.

Shepaug Valley Education Association Scholarship: Emily Ward.

Shepaug Valley School PTO Scholarship: Brandan Cheney, Emma Krebs, Olivia Moore, Jack Roush and Sierra Soletsky.

Hugh P. Silk Memorial Rotary Club Scholarship: Jonathan McCarron and Olivia Moore.

Brian Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Jack Wright.

Chris Swanson Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas Fleming.

Washington Business Association Scholarship: Brandon M. Cheney.

Washington Environmental Council Mary Anne Erichsen Memorial Scholarship: Benjamin Farrell.

Washington Scholarship Fund: Zachary Bowman, Emmalyn Brenner, Nicholas Fleming, William Giarrano, Olivia Moore, Arturo Ortega, Jessica Rivera and Emily Ward.

Washington Volunteer Fire Department Award: Brandan Cheney and Jack Wright.

Sheree Williams Memorial Scholarship: Olivia Moore.

The following scholarships will be awarded after the ceremony:

Roxbury Scholarship Foundation: Cassidy Borger (Christy Hoffer Scholarship), Olivia Cody (Susan and Bernard Mattuck Scholarship), Maxwell Krantz (Joseph Thomas Awlasewicz Award), Emma Krebs (Raymond P Hunicke Scholarship), Patrick O’Rourke (Elloie Juram and William C Juram III Scholarship), Avery Serra (Rejean and Maurice W. Metzler Jr Scholarship), Sierra Soletsky (James L Weaver and Mary Rant Weaver Scholarship) and Grace Thermer (Denise Dooley Lauriat Scholarship).