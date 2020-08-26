Access Success in New Milford recently presented its 2020 scholarship to CJ Williams of New Fairfield, who graduated this year. Access Success works with high schoolers and their parents to aid in the college search and application process. These students are then eligible to apply for an annual $1,000 scholarship. During the 2019-20 school year, Access Success worked with 76 seniors representing 16 high schools including Canterbury, Danbury, The Gunnery, Litchfield, New Fairfield, New Milford, Pomperaug, Ridgefield, Shepaug, and Wilton, as well as with area home schoolers. CJ is shown above with Francesca Morrissey of Access Success.