Schedule for Village Fair Days announced

10 a.m.: Opening ceremony, featuring National Anthem by Phair Haldin, welcome by VFD co-chairs Laura Lewis and Scott Mulhare, crowning of king and queen, ribbon cutting by Mayor Pete Bass, and singing of “God Bless America” by The Children’s Center. On stage.

10 am.-5:30 p.m.: Registration for Children’s Fun Run at the Chamber of Commerce/Village Fair Days booth.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Arts, crafts, business, food and nonprofit booths.

10:30-11:30 a.m.: RecOn performance by New Milford Parks & Recreation. On stage.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Amber Alert Child Identification Program, sponsored by New Milford Rotary Club. At town hall (use Church Street entrance)

Noon-10 p.m.: Bingo with Knights of Columbus. South end of Village Green.

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Bucks Rock Creative & Performing Arts Camp. On stage.

2-2:30 p.m.: TheatreWorks Kids. On stage.

2:30 p.m.: Tour of town hall with Probate Judge Martin Landgrebe. Meet at front steps of town hall.

3-4:30 p.m.: Music by The Blue Yodels. On stage.

4-8 p.m.: Cruising Bank Street car show. On Bank Street.

5-5:30 p.m.: Phys-Ed Health Club. On stage.

6 p.m.: Kids’ Fun Run, co-sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and Webster Bank. Registration at Village Fair Days booth, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Three races: ages 4 and under, ages 5 to 8, and ages 9 to 12.

7-10 p.m.: Music by The Drive-By Licks. On stage.

10 p.m.: Fair closes.

SATURDAY, JULY 28

8:30 a.m.: 51st Annual 8-Mile Road Race & 16th Annual Fair Days 5K, sponsored by New Milford Parks & Recreation. On Village Green.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Arts, crafts, business, food and nonprofit booths.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Registration for Old-Fashioned Pie-Eating Contest at American Pic Company booth L.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Amber Alert Child Identification Program, sponsored by New Milford Rotary Club. At town hall (use Church Street entrance)

10:30 a.m.: Road race awards. On stage.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Touch a Truck event. On Bank Street.

Noon-1 p.m.: Performance by Bearclaw’s Academy of Music. On stage.

Noon-10 p.m.: Bingo with Knights of Columbus. South end of Green.

1:30-2 p.m.: Hong’s Olympic Taekwondo Academy. On stage.

2:30 p.m.: Tour of town hall with Probate Judge Martin Landgrebe. Meet at front steps of town hall.

2:30-4 p.m.: Music with Joe Coscina. On stage.

4:30 p.m.: Old-fashioned pie-eating contest sponsored by American Pie Company (register at American Pie Company booth L, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Two contests: for ages 12 and under (must have signed parental permission and parent must be present) and for ages 13 and older (must sign waiver; under 18 parent must sign and be present). On stage.

4-7 p.m.: Farmers market. On Bank Street.

5:30-6 p.m.: Music by Ivan and Alex Antropov (classic guitar). On stage.

7-10 p.m.: Music by the Trevor Anthony Band. On stage.

8 p.m.: Village Fair Days scholarship presentations in honor of Bill and Fran Babbino and Herman Izzard and the GNMCC in memory of Frederick J. Wynne and Bonnie Blackman. On stage.