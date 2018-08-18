Scenic railroad in Ohio buys historic Zephyr railcars

PENINSULA, Ohio (AP) — A tourist excursion railroad that operates in partnership with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has acquired four railcars dating back to the 1940s.

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it purchased the four Zephyr railcars for $1.5 million. They include two passenger railcars offering scenic 360-degree views from a dome, a sleeper car and a passenger car.

Railroad officials say the cars exemplify the glamour of cross-country travel from the 1940s to the 1960s when the California Zephyr train provided service. Its fleet of 77 cars were sold to various companies, private owners or scrapped when the Zephyr ended its run.

The scenic railroad will use the cars for its excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley and the historic Ohio & Erie Canalway in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.