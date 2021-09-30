Scammers got nearly 30% of Arizona virus unemployment pay

PHOENIX (AP) — Scammers were able to pocket nearly 30% of the $16 billion in unemployment insurance payments sent out by Arizona since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the director of the state agency overseeing the program said Thursday.
Most of the fraud happened in the first several months of the pandemic and mainly hit federally funded emergency unemployment insurance programs. Those programs were designed to help people who normally would not be eligible for assistance because they had contract jobs or were so-called “gig workers” such as Uber drivers. Their employers generally did not pay into the unemployment insurance system.