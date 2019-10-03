Scaled-down Kansas foster care village wins approval

LINWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A plan to build a village of foster care homes in northeast Kansas has gotten the OK, although the project has been scaled down.

The Kansas City Star reports that the nonprofit Joy Meadows initially sought to create a development with up to 10 homes that could house large sibling sets on a 23-acre (9.308 hectare) property in the Linwood area.

Instead, the Leavenworth County Commission voted Wednesday to limit the first phase of development to four total homes, including one that already is located there. The nonprofit would be allowed to add three more in a future phase, upon review from the county.

Foster care advocates and the Kansas Department for Children and Families voiced support for the residential development. But the project faced opposition from neighbors.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com