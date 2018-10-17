Says town will be ‘well served’ by Buckbee’s re-election

To the Editor:

I met Bill Buckbee in Hartford two years ago as we are both freshman legislators, serve on the Commerce committee together and have offices next to one another. (I serve Plainville and New Britain).

I am delighted to now call him a friend. He has been a great representative to his constituents in the 67th District of New Milford, as he is always looking out for their and the state’s best interests.

I have found him to be an excellent listener who considers issues long and carefully before then asking questions to reach his decision.

He brings great life experiences in helping others and thinking about those in different circumstances than the majority. He continues his work in town and thus speaks with and deals with the issues that face your community on a daily basis.

I have seen him do his homework and think long and hard about the many decisions we make as we work diligently to improve Connecticut’s economy (more jobs and more affordable housing).

He is a larger than life character with a ready smile who loves life and who works well with folks on both sides of the aisle.

He has been endorsed by NFIB and CBIA, as he is always looking out for small and medium sized businesses.

I believe the citizens of New Milford will be well served by his return to the House of Representatives in the election Nov. 6. I urge you to support Bill Buckbee.

Dr. William A. Petit Jr.

State Representative 22nd District