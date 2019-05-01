Says poetry corner provided ‘inspiration’

To the Editor:

Thank you for publishing your weekly poetry corner acknowledging National Poetry Month. It was refreshing.

And, special gratitude to James Scrimgeour, New Milford’s poet laureate, for selecting diverse poets with important themes.

You’re providing inspiration to local poets and reminders to us all that good poetry can be understood.

Maybe your poetry corner will re-emerge to accompany various holidays and New Milford happenings?

Barbara Eler

New Milford