Says Lawson will ‘will work hard for the Northwest Corner’

To the Editor:

I subscribe to the notion that we should all get to the polls on Nov. 6, and that our democracy is at stake.

Running to become our State Senator for the 30th District is David Lawson of New Milford, where he ably chairs the Board of Education.

He is a recently retired high school teacher (from a separate district) and has earned my strong backing.

David will fight to support public safety, protect our environment, and improve education.

Teachers change lives. Teachers get things done and deal well with all kinds of people.

David will work hard for the northwest corner in Hartford.

Bill Bachrach

Kent