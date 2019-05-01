Says Abdella will be ‘advocate of high quality education for every Region 12 student’

To the Editor:

On May 7, the voters of Washington will have the opportunity to appoint two members to the Region 12 Board of Education.

New Preston’s Joe Abdella will make an excellent addition to our board of education.

Joe has lived in Washington since he was 12, and attended and graduated from Shepaug Middle High School. His two sons attend Region 12 schools.

Joe is president of the Shepaug Soccer Club, in addition to coaching and mentoring his son’s teams.

He is also an accomplished tradesman, owning and operating a successful tile and flooring installation business.

First and foremost, board of education members are entrusted with the responsibility of educating all of our students, as well as overseeing a $22 million budget.

This candidate will be a staunch advocate of high quality education for every Region 12 student.

I believe that a board of ed member should exemplify common sense and good judgment.

For these reasons, I am endorsing Joe Abdella for the Region 12 Board of Education, as he is thoughtful, well rounded and fiscally responsible.

Region 12 is fortunate to have someone of this caliber to step up and volunteer his time for the success of our schools.

John Buonaiuto

Washington