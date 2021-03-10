Saudi court denies activist's appeal, upholds her travel ban

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison.
Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. She also faces three years of probation, meaning that she cannot return to activism or speak her mind without risking re-arrest, her family said.