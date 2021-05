Contributed /

WASHINGTON — For thousands of years, many Native Americans used a hunting tool called the atlatl, a dart thrower that allows hunters to throw a dart or spear farther and faster than by hand alone.

On Saturday, May 22, the Institute for American Indian Studies at 38 Curtis Road will host an in-person Atlatl Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that will highlight the many uses of this ancient technology, how to make an atlatl and how to throw it.