NEW MILFORD — The Silo Art Gallery at Hunt Hill Farm will exhibit the visual works of international Brazilian artist Guilherme Lepca and 72 paintings created by local kids during GOAT Day on July 10.

The exhibit is part of a two-prong exhibit that day, and will also be shown inside the art gallery prior to Lepca’s showing.